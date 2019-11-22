|
James E. "Jim" Robinson, 91, of Silver Spring, Md., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Silver Spring, Md., after a brief illness. He was born April 21, 1928, in Greensburg, the only child of the late Wesley M. and Alice Fishell Robinson. Jim graduated from Greensburg High School in 1946 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. Mr. Robinson served in the Army from 1955 to 1957 and then worked for IBM in New York and Washington DC. After retiring from IBM, he taught math at Montgomery College, in Maryland, and computer science at Towson University. He was a longtime member of Colesville United Presbyterian Church and served as moderator of the Board of Deacons. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former June Little, of Greensburg, now of Silver Spring; three children, Diane Joyner (Michael), of Mechanicsville, Va., Douglas Robinson (Theresa), of Ashton, Md., and Brett Robinson, of Silver Spring, Md.; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Joseph and Thomas Robinson.
Services and entombment will be private in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. James's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colesville United Presbyterian Church, www.colesvillepresbyterian.com. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
