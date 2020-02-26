|
James E. "Jimm", "Sandman", "Colonel", "The Kern", Sanders, 68, of Everson, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, surrounded by his loving family. Jimm was born July 1, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late James W. and Anna (Anthony) Sanders. He married the love of his life and best friend, Carol (Fronczak) Sanders, in 1976. They share two sons, James Sanders and wife, Karlie, of Atlanta, Ga., and Phillip Sanders, of Everson. Jimm is also survived by his brother, Bobb Sanders and his wife, Rosann, of Scottdale; his sisters and brothers in-law, David and Ellen Ashli, Ron and Patty Fronczak and Rick Fronczak; as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Sanders (1947); his brother, Terry Lee Sanders (1996); and his in-laws, Eugene and Eleanor Fronczak. Jimm retired from FC Box Factory, in Jeannette. He was known for the love of his family, sports, kids, helping others and animals. Jimm was a fan of Tiger Woods, the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He successfully coached baseball and basketball, which combined his love of kids, sports, helping others and spending time with his two sons. His favorite pastime with them was to play golf and he even accomplished a hole-in-one at Timber Ridge Golf Club, in Mt. Pleasant. When he wasn't helping others, he could be found playing with his puppies or his grand-puppies. Jimm was also a proud member of the Elks Lodge. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Alexander's Pizza and Subs, 756 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Lunch will follow after the service. The family insists that donations be made in support of the Humane Society, in lieu of flowers. Love Lasts Forever!