James E. Schoming, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 20, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Theodore L. and Elsie (Horne) Schoming. Jim was a member at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its choir. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Co. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. Jim was a member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 and the Knights of Columbus No. 940, and was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul. He enjoyed bowling and travelling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Theodora "Teddi" Gilberti. James is survived by his wife, Betty Jane (Hoffman) Schoming, of Latrobe; two sons, James Mark Schoming and his wife, Debbie, of Greensburg, and Chris P. Schoming and his wife, Peggy, of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Lyn Chattaway and her husband, Leonard, of Ligonier, and Jenn Gunter and her husband, Paul, of Ligonier; nine grandchildren, Carrie Pinos and her husband, Will, Jason Schoming and his wife, Alex, Lori Gresh, Megan Bonk and her husband, Jacob, Rachel Brant and her husband, Neil, Paige Tibbs and her husband, Mosi, Hayley Moelker and her husband, Nathan, Becca Chattaway and Hannah Gunter; and five great-grandchildren, Kaedon, Rowan, River, Gabe and Micah. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. The Knights of Columbus No. 940 will hold a service at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, where graveside military services will be accorded by the Greensburg V.F.W. Post No. 33, Greensburg. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department or St. Vincent De Paul. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
