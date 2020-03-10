|
|
James Edward Sebek, 90, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at his son's home in Waynesburg. He was born March 4, 1930 in Wyano, Westmoreland County, a son of the late James L. and Ethel M. Fox Sebek. His wife of 62 years, Shirley E. (Lynn) Sebek, passed away on May 31, 2013. James worked as a welder at Fruehauf in Uniontown for 30 years. He later worked as a custodian for West Penn Power at Jefferson. He served in the Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1947 to 1948. He was a former resident of Waltz Mills and had lived in Greene County for the past 20 years. James was a founding member of Landmark Baptist Church in Waynesburg. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, and helping his wife at her ceramics studio. He will be sadly missed by two sons, William G. Sebek and his wife, Sharon, of Greensboro, and James R. Sebek and his wife, Cindy, of Waynesburg. He is also survived by the following grandchildren, Shane and wife, Jodie Sebek, of Yukon, Melissa and husband, Jason Smith, of Waynesburg, Michael and wife, Yvonne Sebek, of Waynesburg, Tina Orndoff, of Graysville, and Shelley and her husband, Josh McCartney, of Waynesburg; step-grandchildren, Carrie Moore, of Greensboro, and Shane Moore, of Carmichaels; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a brother, William L. Sebek, who was killed in World War II; and a sister, Tina M. Fredinelli. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in BEHM FUNERAL HOMES INC., 182 West High St., Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, with Pastor Arnold Watts officiating, followed by burial with military honors at Sewickley Presbyterian Cemetery at Milbell. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.