James E. Slosarik


1932 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Slosarik Obituary
James E. Slosarik, 87, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born March 24, 1932, in Patton, Pa., he was a son of the late Susan Slosarik. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a guidance counselor for the Greater Latrobe School District. James was an Army veteran, having served in Korea. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lou Colonna. James is survived by his wife, Ann (Johnson) Slosarik, of Latrobe; one brother, Robert A. Slosarik, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 29 to May 30, 2019
