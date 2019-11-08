|
|
James E. Smith, 88, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Springfield, Ill., and was a son of the late James A. and Esther I. Smith. James retired from the Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority in 1991. He served his country in the Illinois National Guard from 1947 to 1949 and also in the Marines from March 1952 to March 1954 during the Korean War. Jim was a member of Christ's Church, Greensburg. He served on its vestry. He was also a member of Lodge No. 43 Free and Accepted Masons in Lancaster for more than 60 years and was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 225 in Greensburg, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh, and Syria Shriners for more than 60 years. He also served more than 50 years as an active volunteer firefighter in Maryland and Pennsylvania. He was a 39-year member of the Elks and a member of the Western Pennsylvania Region Antique Auto Club, Laurel Highlands Area, and Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. Jim served on the Greensburg-Hempfield Library board for many years. James was a Southwest Greensburg councilman for 28 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse Decker. Surviving are his wife, Julia M. Smith; son, Timothy A. Smith (Esther); daughter, Patricia M. Smith; granddaughters, Amanda R. Smith (Ronald Hough) and Heather M. Smith; grandsons, Timothy A. Smith, David "DJ" Decker and Jeremy Decker; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Honoring Jim's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ's Church, 145 N. Main St., Greensburg. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ's Church, 122 N. Maple St., Greensburg, PA 15601; or to the Southwest Greensburg Fire Department, 401 Guthrie St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2019