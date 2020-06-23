James Edward Wilkins, 87, of Churchville, N.Y., died June 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Jim leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Catherine (Stefl) Wilkins, who he first met when she was 4 and he was 7 years-old while they were growing up in Acme. Together, Jim and his wife, who everyone called Tootie, built a family and successful business, James E. Wilkins & Sons. He is survived by his children, Barbara, Amy, Kathy and Bob, and 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom he cherished and doted on. Jim was a talented and generous homebuilder. He built homes for his children and countless others who appreciated his detail and trustworthiness. He was a good, honest man with a kind heart and warm smile. Jim was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Manor, the son of the late James and Mildred Gertrude (Furlong) Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald. Jim graduated from Hurst High School in Mt. Pleasant and St. Vincent College, where he majored in math and chemistry. Jim spent two years at Aberdeen, Md., working for the government before he started his business. The family plans a private gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store