James E. Wilkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Wilkins, 87, of Churchville, N.Y., died June 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Jim leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Catherine (Stefl) Wilkins, who he first met when she was 4 and he was 7 years-old while they were growing up in Acme. Together, Jim and his wife, who everyone called Tootie, built a family and successful business, James E. Wilkins & Sons. He is survived by his children, Barbara, Amy, Kathy and Bob, and 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, all of whom he cherished and doted on. Jim was a talented and generous homebuilder. He built homes for his children and countless others who appreciated his detail and trustworthiness. He was a good, honest man with a kind heart and warm smile. Jim was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Manor, the son of the late James and Mildred Gertrude (Furlong) Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald. Jim graduated from Hurst High School in Mt. Pleasant and St. Vincent College, where he majored in math and chemistry. Jim spent two years at Aberdeen, Md., working for the government before he started his business. The family plans a private gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved