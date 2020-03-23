|
|
James Ernest Youden, 91, of Blairsville, Derry Township, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home. He was born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 22, 1928, to George S. Youden and Elizabeth (Von Dissen) Youden. He was a graduate of Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and a veteran of the Korean War, having served his country from December 1950 through December 1952. He was involved in commercial construction for more than 45 years and was part of projects such as the Prudential Center in Boston, Georgia Dome and PNC Park. He was a member of the Masons for more than 70 years. He served on the Blairsville Cemetery board in recent years and was a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church in Blairsville. "Big Jim" was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile and uplifting, positive attitude and outlook on life. He was quick to lend a helping hand to those around him. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Gilmore) Youden, of Blairsville; son, David Youden and wife Dianne, of Rowlett, Texas; daughter, Diane Youden-Rubel and husband Robert, of Dallas, Texas; son, Mark Youden and wife Kate, of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Will and Jack Youden and Matthew Rubel; step-grandchildren, Brock and T.J. Ellison and Eric Rubel; sister, Jane Wright, of Cranberry; and nephew, Kenneth Wright. He was preceded in death by his father, George S. Youden; mother, Elizabeth (Von Dissen) Youden; infant brother, Donald; nephew, Don Wright; and brother-in-law, Hayden Wright. Due to the circumstances in the world today, all arrangements are private. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville. Funeral arrangements are being handled by JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Blairsville. If so desired, memorial donations may be made toBlairsville Cemetery Association, 609 E. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717; or Excela Health Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.