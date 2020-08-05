1/1
James F. Gillespie
1932 - 2020
James F. Gillespie, 88, of Plum, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was born June 28, 1932, to Thomas and Gertrude Gillespie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Albert, and grandson, Aaron Rieck. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ida; their children, Eva Marie (David) Rieck, James Jr. and Lisa (John) Sarneso; and grandchildren, Catherine Rieck and Elizabeth and Caroline Sarneso. Jim also has a sister, Rose Marie Cook. Jim graduated from Scott High School in 1950. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked in a variety of positions at US Steel until his retirement in 1996. Jim was a member of the Pittsburgh Flying Club, serving as president for many years, and was an instrument-rated pilot and flight instructor. He did not pass on an adventure, including skydiving and scuba diving. He was also a member of Holy Family Parish, Plum (formally Our Lady Of Joy Catholic Church). Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that masks are required and the maximum occupancy is 25 persons at one time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 2020, in Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Joy Parish, 2000 O'Block Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, or to Little Sisters of the Poor by visiting www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church
