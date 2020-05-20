James F. Jordan, 99, of Hartville, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1920, in Philadelphia, to the late James and Annetta (Smith) Jordan, a World War II Army veteran, and retired assistant superintendent of Allegheny County Public Schools. He was tirelessly devoted to his late wife, Vera Mae, and family. He was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. He is survived by daughter, Kathleen Brown; grandchildren, James (Rhiannon) Brown and Sara Flores-Soler; and great-grandchildren, Kinley and Alaina Brown, Elizabeth and Andrew Flores-Soler. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday at West Newton Cemetery, and can be viewed at ARNOLD FUNERAL HOMES Facebook. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.