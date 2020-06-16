James F. Kirk
1929 - 2020-06-15
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Kirk, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1929, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Francis L. and Mary C. (Van Horn) Kirk. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Greensburg Salem School District. Jim was an Air Force veteran, serving as a corporal in the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie L. (Ferguson) Sindorf Kirk; two brothers, Gordon "Tim" Kirk and Patrick J. Kirk; and two sisters, Jeanne M. (Kirk) Geary and Peggy (Kirk) Pattern. He is survived by his son, Erich T. Sindorf and wife Christina, of Greensburg; his brother, Francis L. Kirk and wife RoseAnn, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and his granddogs, Duke, Pippa and Bella. Honoring Jim's request, all services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved