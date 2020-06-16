James F. Kirk, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1929, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Francis L. and Mary C. (Van Horn) Kirk. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Greensburg Salem School District. Jim was an Air Force veteran, serving as a corporal in the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie L. (Ferguson) Sindorf Kirk; two brothers, Gordon "Tim" Kirk and Patrick J. Kirk; and two sisters, Jeanne M. (Kirk) Geary and Peggy (Kirk) Pattern. He is survived by his son, Erich T. Sindorf and wife Christina, of Greensburg; his brother, Francis L. Kirk and wife RoseAnn, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and his granddogs, Duke, Pippa and Bella. Honoring Jim's request, all services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.