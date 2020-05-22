James F. Ondish
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Ondish, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1930, and was a son of the late Michael and Alverda (Stitely) Ondish. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a bricklayer mason for 67 years. He was a member of the Italian Miners and enjoyed playing horseshoes and the guitar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (Mathers) Ondish; children, James Ondish and his wife, Eileen, Leora Schneider and her husband, Ed, and Mike Ondish; daughter-in-law, Patti Ondish; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Services are private. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved