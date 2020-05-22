James F. Ondish, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1930, and was a son of the late Michael and Alverda (Stitely) Ondish. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a bricklayer mason for 67 years. He was a member of the Italian Miners and enjoyed playing horseshoes and the guitar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (Mathers) Ondish; children, James Ondish and his wife, Eileen, Leora Schneider and her husband, Ed, and Mike Ondish; daughter-in-law, Patti Ondish; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Services are private. Arrangements were made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.