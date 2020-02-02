|
|
Jeannette James F. Pratt, 58, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1961, in Jeannette, a son of Harry and Shirley Eckenrode Pratt, also of Jeannette. He attended Lifespring Church in Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he is survived by three children, Anthony Pratt, of Pitcairn, Shane Pratt, of Apollo, and Anna Pirl and her husband, Douglas, of Plum; three grandchildren, Alexa, Rylee and Dexter; three siblings, Ellen Shearer and her husband, Tim, of Wendel, Robin Russak and her husband, Mark, of Saltsburg, and Michael Pratt and his wife, Mary, of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.