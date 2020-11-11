1/1
James F. Sanner
1943 - 2020
James F. "Huck" Sanner, 77, of Jacobs Creek, left this world to be with his Lord suddenly Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Frick Hospital. Mt. Pleasant. He was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Connellsville, a son of Nicholas and Henrietta Keffer Sanner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Lee Sanner, May 5, 2007; and brothers, Leroy Sanner and Bobby Sanner. He loved his wife and family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing with his little great-grandchildren. James proudly served his country in the Army. James is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Lee Hill Sanner, with whom he had 48 beautiful years of marriage; son, James E. Sanner and his wife, Lora, of Hutchinson; daughter, Amanda M. Shank and her husband, James, of Jacobs Creek; grandchildren, James (Amanda) Sanner, Tyler Sanner, Austin Sanner, Samantha Sanner, Jarret Sanner, Skykar Sanner, Christian Shank, Ethan Shank, Makenna Shank and Cheyanne Sanner; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bessie Keefer and Anna Keefer, of West Newton, and Susan Wilson, of Mt. Pleasant; and four brothers, Michael (Florence) Sanner, of West Newton, Dennis (Virginia) Sanner, of Jacobs Creek, Nicholas Sanner Jr., of Layton, and Emerson (Melda) Sanner, of Connellsville. In honoring James' request, there will be no public visitation and interment is private. The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis has been entrusted with James' professional funeral arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
Blair-Lowther Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA 15473
