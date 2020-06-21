James F. Seslar
1933 - 2020-06-19
James F. Seslar, 86, of Apollo, formerly of Harrison City, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Jeannette, to the late Frank and Louise (Yuvan) Seslar. He loved to golf and worked for 42 years as the groundskeeper for Westmoreland Country Club. He loved working in his barn, was an avid Steelers fan, and most importantly loved spending time with his grandchildren. James is survived by his beloved spouse of 61 years, Dorothy (Tobias) Seslar; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Zimmerman; granddaughter, Heather (Jason) Clark; great-grandchildren, Joshua, James, Jason and Julian; and siblings, Norma Jean Kennedy, Mildred Barton and Bobby Seslar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, James J. Seslar; and sisters, Thelma Schreiver and Betty Lou Lasich. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at a place to be announced later. Burial will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
