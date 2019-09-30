|
James G. Beiter, 55, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Laurel Ridge Center. He was born Aug. 10, 1964, in Jeannette, to the late Otto and Mary (Pickford) Beiter. Jim worked as a laborer and cement truck driver for West End Builders. He was a member of the Penn Rod and Gun Club and Arlington Sportsmen's Club and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He loved classic rock and playing guitar. He was also a Pittsburgh Penguins fanatic. Jim is survived by Carla Beiter; son, Christopher (Bobbi Lynn) Beiter; siblings, Rita M. (John) Niebel, Ruth A. (Gary) French, and Otto C. Beiter III. He is also survived by an aunt, Rita Feld; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a 7 p.m. funeral service will conclude visitation. Friends and family are also invited to a cemetery service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Twin Valley Memorial Park, 483 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Everyone please meet at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the American Diabetes Association at https://donations.diabetes.org or by mail at P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 30, 2019