James G. Cordis, 82, of Irwin, formerly of McKeesport, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. Born Dec. 14, 1936, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late George and Olga (Vourlos) Cordis, and the husband of Beverly (Mrvos) Cordis for over 62 years. James was retired from the McKeesport Area School District, where he taught earth science and he was past president of the PSEA. He was also the former owner of C.J.'s Deli of North Huntingdon. James was a member of the Annunciation of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. He was past Exalted Ruler of the former Elks Lodge 136 of McKeesport, a member of the NRA and the AARP Chapter 3221. He enjoyed playing cards (he never lost a game of solitaire) and bowling, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. His greatest joy was spending time with the love of his life, his beloved wife, Beverly. James is survived by his children, Cynthia Cordis, of Irwin, Mary Jane Cordis, of North Huntingdon, Joan (Robert) Weinburger, of Eagle River, Alaska, James Cordis, of North Huntingdon, and Thomas M. (Stephanie) Cordis, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Nichole, Chuck, Katie, Caleb, Skyler, Tommy, Nicholas, Jamie, Wesley, Chris and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Burke, Connor, Baylee, Darien and Clark; sister, Ethel Fatandas, of White Oak; also nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, John and Timothy; grandson, Julian; and sisters, Jean Cordis and Mary Padusi.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, with a 7:30 p.m. Trisagion service. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Annunciation of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. Father George Daskalakis will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

