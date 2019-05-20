Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kiselich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Kiselich


1927 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James G. Kiselich Obituary
James G. Kiselich, 91, of West Newton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. Born Sept. 28, 1927, in West Newton he was the son of the late George and Kathryn (Shiry) Kiselich. Jim was a retired tool maker for Highland Carbide Tool Co. in Irwin. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church in Herminie and the West Newton Sportsman's Club. He honorably served his country in the Army. He is survived by his wife, Dea (Chiesi) Kiselich; son, James E. (Linda) Kiselich, of Rostraver Township; grandson, Matthew Kiselich; and brother, Ted Kiselich, of Caldwell, Idaho. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Kiselich; brothers, John, Joe, Pete and Charles Kiselich; and sisters, Anne Halahan and Stella Olschon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a Panachida will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Church, 7 2nd St., Herminie, with the Rev. Stephen J. Wahal officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now