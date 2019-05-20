James G. Kiselich, 91, of West Newton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. Born Sept. 28, 1927, in West Newton he was the son of the late George and Kathryn (Shiry) Kiselich. Jim was a retired tool maker for Highland Carbide Tool Co. in Irwin. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church in Herminie and the West Newton Sportsman's Club. He honorably served his country in the Army. He is survived by his wife, Dea (Chiesi) Kiselich; son, James E. (Linda) Kiselich, of Rostraver Township; grandson, Matthew Kiselich; and brother, Ted Kiselich, of Caldwell, Idaho. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Kiselich; brothers, John, Joe, Pete and Charles Kiselich; and sisters, Anne Halahan and Stella Olschon.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a Panachida will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Church, 7 2nd St., Herminie, with the Rev. Stephen J. Wahal officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 20 to May 21, 2019