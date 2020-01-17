|
James Gard Tyger, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Friday, May 8, 1931, in Timblin, Pa., he was the son of the late Gard and Delsey (Long) Tyger. He was married to Delores (Hull) "Dobby" Tyger Sept. 18, 1968. As a young man, Jim loved playing football and working on his family's farm. He went on to proudly serve with the Navy on the Destroyer USS Warrington during the Korean Conflict. His five brothers also served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. A 32nd Degree Mason, Jim was also a successful businessman and was the owner/operator of Jim Tyger Drilling Inc., with offices in Clarion and Greensburg. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing and loved to play golf, especially with his wife, Dobby. He enjoyed working in his garden as well as doing yard work. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. In addition to his wife of over 51 years, he is survived by three children, Susan J. Cathcart, married to Michael, of Mt. Wolf, Pa., Doug J. Tyger, married to Lori, of York, and Julie A. Tyger, of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren, as well as Jim's extended family and caring friends.
Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the MILLER-FINKENBINDER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Elizabethtown, PA 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to Shriners International, www.shrinersinternational.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 17, 2020