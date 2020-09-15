James Georgulis, 82, died peacefully late Saturday evening, Sept. 12, 2020. He was born June 22, 1938, in Monessen, and was the third child of first-generation parents who arrived in the United States in 1910 from Chios, Greece, the late George and Annastasia (Loris) Georgulis. He was preceded in death by his father, George Georgulis; mother, Annastasia (Loris); brother, Michael (Joan) Georgulis; sister, Helen (Demo) Kafkalas; and son-in-law, Michael Boyer. Jim attended the Monessen Public School system and graduated in 1956. He worked at Tall Tom's Drive-in and Howard Johnson's, which eventually led to his Eat'n Park management for 18 years. In 1975, he began the Keystone Kar-Kleening business, and from there, created the Wash on Wheels (WOW) car cleaning business in 1980, while still employed at Eat'n Park. He eventually became interested in a new career and worked for Prudential Life Insurance for 18 years, which led to his position at Atlas Brokerage (Benchmark) as an insurance agent in sales and financial planning. In 2009 through retirement, he was an independent insurance agent. Jim's musical career began at the age of 12. He watched the TV show "Cavalcade of Bands" and became enthralled with the lead trumpet player. He had three years of trumpet lessons paid for by his mother and sister. He began playing trumpet for a polka band, The Harmoneers, at 26 years of age, and joined Joy Unlimited for 10 years. He played for the Big Band-era Sammy Bill Orchestra, and played for the Wally Gingers Orchestra from 2010-2018. In the meantime, he enjoyed playing for many orchestras such as the Westmoreland County Community College symphony and chorus. Jim was a dedicated and faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in West Newton for 30-plus years. For many years, he served as an elder and was an outreach chairperson. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Luschen-Symons) Georgulis; his first wife, Joyce (Sampey-Georgulis) Cline; children, Annette Boyer, Brian (Jennifer) Georgulis and Christopher (Amy) Georgulis; stepchildren, Chris (Vicky) Symons and Kurt (Darlene) Symons. Jim leaves 12 caring grandchildren, Michael and Patrick Boyer, Paul (Elise) Georgulis, Anastasia (Travis) Goodick, Alex Seiler, Noah and Luke Georgulis, Dakota and Wyatt Symons and Rachael, Jessica and Hannah Symons; two great-grandchildren; three nieces and three nephews. Jim's passion for music lived on after he was unable to play. He loved to tell a good joke and was appreciated by many friends who worked with him during his professional and musical career. All who knew him had a kind and friendly word to say about him. He especially loved spending time with his wife and family, while sharing memories of his beloved who left before him. His family legacy will carry on with the traditions he has shared and his memory will be sustained. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Plummer School Road, West Newton, for a funeral service with Pastor Michael Krentz officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in the name of James Georgulis to the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts Twin Coaches Project, 309 5th St., Charleroi, PA 15022. This project supplies musical instruments and supplies to students in need. Everyone attending the visitation and services must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time.