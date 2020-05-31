James Howard Bair Sr., 85, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. He was born Wednesday, May 8, 1935, in Perrysville, Pa., son of the late Ralph and Ethel M. Bowser Bair. He was a 1953 graduate of Bell-Avon High School. Before his retirement, he worked for R & P Coal Co. as a coal miner at the Emily Mine for 41 years. He was a veteran of the Army. He was a member of the PNA #1234 of Avonmore, and the American Legion Post #18 in Slickville. He enjoyed gardening, playing softball, bowling, watching Jeopardy and listening to music. He loved hugs from his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley May Reed Bair; two sons, James H. Bair Jr., of Avonmore, and Michael Bair and his wife, Michelle, of Avonmore; three grandchildren, Jacob Kerlin, and Michael and Ashlee Bair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Bair; and his brothers, Richard Bair, William Bair and Ralph Bair. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all arrangements are private. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.