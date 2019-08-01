|
|
James Horst Kress, 80, of League City, Texas, formerly of Delmont and Murrysville, passed away Monday July 29, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to James Kress Sr. and Edith Horst Kress. Jim worked as a pattern maker at Kress Pattern Co. and chemist for PPG Industries before beginning his career in the 1960s as a real estate developer and broker. Jim enjoyed camping and fishing, his beloved dogs, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers, and following conservative politics. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Valerie Broad Kress; his daughter, Holly Kress Kennedy and her husband, David Kennedy, of North Carolina; his stepchildren, Kathleen O'Boyle, of Delmont, and Kevin O'Boyle and his wife, Lijie Huang, of League City, Texas; his two sisters, Caroline Grant, of Wilmington, Del., and Marylin Burr, of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Caleb and Sarah Kennedy, and Anna and Ian O'Boyle.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St., League City, TX 77573.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2019