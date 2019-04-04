James Howard Lentz , 72, of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, March 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Mr. Lentz was born Aug. 12, 1946, and raised in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Henry J. Lentz and Doris (Brown) Lentz. Jim was a 1964 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. He attended Grove City College and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He was a foundry laborer from 1961-1970 and manager of the Mt. Pleasant Foundry from 1970-1975. He then became the owner and manager of JHL Foundry in 1975 until his retirement in 2003. Jim was also the owner and founder of Big Jim's BBQ. He was currently employed by Medical Trans Services in West Virginia. He had served as a volunteer in the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department for many years. Jim loved gospel music, and sang in quartets in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He loved to cook and barbeque and made the best turkey and stuffing ever! He was also an ice cream expert. He loved antique cars and knew every detail about them, and attended the Hershey Regional every October for over 40 years. Jim was truly a fighter. He lost part of his leg in 2017 but with a prosthetic limb, was able to walk and work again thanks to Miller Prosthetics. He loved being with his family, sharing stories and providing lots of laughs. He had a big, kind heart, always giving and never wanting anything in return. Jim is survived by his family: his loving and caring wife of 51 years, Sharon Landy Lentz; his loving daughters, Shelly Lentz Cuppett (Dave), of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Erin Lentz Marte (Eryk), of Vienna, W.Va.; and by his three loving grandchildren, Baylee R. Cuppett (Derrik Walker, fiance), of Redding, Calif., and Kamryn E. Cuppett and Cole D. Cuppett, both of Parkersburg, W.Va. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Henry J. Lentz Jr. (Dolly), of Erie; and by his special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and his many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia "Tish" Lentz.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, Pa. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, immediately following the viewing, with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Philip Medsger, officiating. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019