James Harry Roach, 74, of Boswell, formerly of Jeannette and Greensburg, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home. He was born July 28, 1944, in South Carolina, a son of the late Harry and Alice (Clark) Roach. Prior to retirement, he had been a journeyman for Jeannette Sheet Glass (formerly American St. Gobain), and later U.S. Steel Duquesne Works. He was Catholic by faith, a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and Westmoreland County Technical School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elsa (Miller) Roach; a daughter, Lorri Roach; a granddaughter, Marissa Colosimo; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Roach; and a sister, Delores Roach. He is survived by his daughter, Tami Baker and her husband, Gregg, of Greensburg; his grandchildren that were his pride and joy, his grandson, Zachary Grimm and wife, Rachel, of Adamsburg, and his granddaughter, Courtney Grimm and fiance, Shane Hazen, of Greensburg; a brother, David Roach, of Unity Township; a sister, Rebecca Roach, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and his pet Shih Tzu, Lolly. Jim had a special appreciation and affection for longtime neighbor, Nancy Bollinger, of Boswell.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

