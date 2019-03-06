Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
James H. Roach Obituary
James Harry Roach, 74, of Boswell, formerly of Jeannette and Greensburg, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home. He was born July 28, 1944, in South Carolina, a son of the late Harry and Alice (Clark) Roach. Prior to retirement, he had been a journeyman for Jeannette Sheet Glass (formerly American St. Gobain), and later U.S. Steel Duquesne Works. He was Catholic by faith, a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and Westmoreland County Technical School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elsa (Miller) Roach; a daughter, Lorri Roach; a granddaughter, Marissa Colosimo; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Roach; and a sister, Delores Roach. He is survived by his daughter, Tami Baker and her husband, Gregg, of Greensburg; his grandchildren that were his pride and joy, his grandson, Zachary Grimm and wife, Rachel, of Adamsburg, and his granddaughter, Courtney Grimm and fiance, Shane Hazen, of Greensburg; a brother, David Roach, of Unity Township; a sister, Rebecca Roach, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and his pet Shih Tzu, Lolly. Jim had a special appreciation and affection for longtime neighbor, Nancy Bollinger, of Boswell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
