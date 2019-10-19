|
|
James Henry "Jim" Schimpf, 71, of Derry Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home, after a long illness. Jim was born June 25, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late Dr. Willis H. and Jessie (Purdy) Schimpf. Jim graduated from St. Vincent College, majoring in physics, received his master's degree in physics from Indiana University, and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Utah. His interest in the field of computers led him to employment at NYU Medical Center, Numetrics, Tolgrade, and Scientific Design Solutions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Mountain and her husband, Greg. He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Uschak) Schimpf; a brother, Robert (Janet) Schimpf, of Montesano, Wash.; a sister, Nancy (Fred) Stout, of Spring Branch, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Jim's family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Presbyterian SICU and Excela Health Hospice for their kindness and care.
As per Jim's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019