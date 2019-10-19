Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schimpf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Schimpf


1948 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Schimpf Obituary
James Henry "Jim" Schimpf, 71, of Derry Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home, after a long illness. Jim was born June 25, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late Dr. Willis H. and Jessie (Purdy) Schimpf. Jim graduated from St. Vincent College, majoring in physics, received his master's degree in physics from Indiana University, and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Utah. His interest in the field of computers led him to employment at NYU Medical Center, Numetrics, Tolgrade, and Scientific Design Solutions. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Mountain and her husband, Greg. He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Uschak) Schimpf; a brother, Robert (Janet) Schimpf, of Montesano, Wash.; a sister, Nancy (Fred) Stout, of Spring Branch, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Jim's family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Presbyterian SICU and Excela Health Hospice for their kindness and care.
As per Jim's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More