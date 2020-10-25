James H. Thomas, M.D., 92, of Tampa, Fla., originally of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Dr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Diane Williams Thomas; and five children, Deborah Dunkelburger (Karl), of Lansdale, Pa., James Thomas Jr., of Aliquippa, Pa., John Thomas (Nancy), of Richmond Hills, Ga., Janice Ewing, of Westerville, Ohio, and Jeff Thomas (Kay), of Wellesley, Mass.; also 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He graduated from Yale University and Jefferson Medical College. While in Greensburg, he was an active member of First Reformed United Church of Christ. He was a past president and Paul Harris fellow of Rotary. He was known as an athlete and active tennis player for much of his life. Dr. Thomas practiced family medicine in Greensburg for 50 years before retiring to Florida. The family held a private, online meeting as a celebration of his long life. Remembrances may be made in James H. Thomas, M.D.'s name to Rotary.org
