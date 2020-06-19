James H. Zucco
1952 - 2020
James H. "Jim" Zucco, 67, of Export, Salem Township, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Export, a son of the late Lewis and Ellen "Peg" (Moose) Zucco. Jim was a former horse trainer who raced his horses at venues across the country. After his retirement, he enjoyed going to the meadows and used his experience and knowledge to predict the outcome of the races. Surviving are his loving children, Chad (Mandy) Zucco and Kelly Speal, all of Greensburg; grandchildren, Natalia Zucco, Dominic Zucco and Jake Speal; brothers, Curt and Mark Zucco; and two nieces and a nephew. Friends and family welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Church Cemetery, Export. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Ride Sharing Program. For directions, to order flowers, or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.
