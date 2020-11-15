1/1
James I. Morton Jr.
1946 - 2020
James I. Morton Jr., 73, of Irwin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Pittsburgh, son of the late James I. and Mary Lou Collins Morton. Upon graduating from Wilkinsburg High School Class of 1965, James served in the Navy as an airman on the USS Ranger CV-61 Aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. James also attended the Aeronautical Technical Institute and was a very hard worker. He worked for the Mine Safety Administration for several years as a metallurgist. James also drove a semi cross-country for 10-plus years and then went on to retire from the Port Authority in Pittsburgh as a bus driver. James loved to watch the Steelers and was a collector of many types of memorabilia, including coins, matchbox cars and hats. Most of all, James loved to take road trips with his family. He was preceded in death by both parents; one son, Shawn Morton; one grandson, Cody Morton; and two sisters, Karen Russini and Linda Delancey. He is survived by one son, James D. Morton, of New Kensington; daughter-in-law, Kerrie Morton, of Yukon, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Dakota Leone, Austin Morton and wife, Erica, Kyle, Hannah, Emilie, Brianna, Britany Nichole and Brandon James Morton; two great-grandchildren, Callee and Reyna Blystone; one brother, William Morton and wife, Karen, of Churchill; one sister, Barb Jenkins and husband, Ken, of Butler; ex-wife, Jane; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in Irwin, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Those wishing to attend the funeral service are asked to go directly to the cemetery, 14679 US-30 No. 1, Irwin, PA 15642. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. / Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor / funeral director in charge of services. Per the CDC, masks are required to be worn at all times during the funeral service, and social distancing is required. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
106 Main Street
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
