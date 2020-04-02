|
James J. Buckley Jr., 65, of Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, to the late James J. and Helen Buckley Sr. James worked as a graphic designer. He was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona Heights. He was a passionate musician who enjoyed playing the guitar and cherished the friendships he made through his music. James is survived by his wife of 23 years, Joann (Mrozinski) Buckley; sons, Jimmy and Jonathan Buckley; daughter, Hillary Taylor; granddaughters, Maya and Ryane Taylor; half-sister, Gloria; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his two sisters, Caryl and Maryann. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for James will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.