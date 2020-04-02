Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for James Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Buckley Jr.


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Buckley Jr. Obituary
James J. Buckley Jr., 65, of Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, to the late James J. and Helen Buckley Sr. James worked as a graphic designer. He was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona Heights. He was a passionate musician who enjoyed playing the guitar and cherished the friendships he made through his music. James is survived by his wife of 23 years, Joann (Mrozinski) Buckley; sons, Jimmy and Jonathan Buckley; daughter, Hillary Taylor; granddaughters, Maya and Ryane Taylor; half-sister, Gloria; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his two sisters, Caryl and Maryann. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for James will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -