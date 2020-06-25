James J. Ciuca, 59, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully, in his home, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born Aug. 5, 1960, in Pittsburgh, he was the beloved son of Lucian F. and Mary (Silvestri) Ciuca. James grew up in Vandergrift, and expanded his horizons to encompass living worldwide, finally settling in a wonderfully self-renovated home in the Mexican War Streets section of the north side of Pittsburgh. He was a 1978 graduate of Kiski Area High School, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Penn State University, and furthered his education with a master's from Northwestern University. James currently held the position of development officer for commercialization, Center for Machine Learning and Health, at Carnegie Melon University. His career covered many locations, including Boston, New York City, London, Wilmington, Del., and settling in Pittsburgh. He particularly enjoyed the pace of New York City, and the finer nuances of London. James was an active participant in many associations, including the Penn State Alumni Association, the Northwestern University Alumni, and the Kellogg School of Management. His kindness was deep for all of those he cherished, and regularly gave to the CMU Food Pantry for any needs outstanding. He held in high regard his Catholic upbringing in Vandergrift, and wanted all those at St. Gertrude Catholic Church to know they meant a great deal to him. Having grown up in a small-town atmosphere, he always believed it gave him a solid foundation, knowing he was free to explore the world, having that small-town support to come back to. James was highly regarded by his peers as knowledgeable, inclusive, and genuinely kind. He was always conscientious concerning his professional and personal relationships, displaying lightning-quick wit without ever alienating another. James also had the rare ability to describe complex analysis in easily understood concepts. Simply put, James was a natural leader with an amazing charisma and inspired many to not settle for good enough. James was preceded in death by his father, Lucian, who passed away on Valentine's Day 2015. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ciuca; sister, Angela (Michael) Bennardo; nephew, Eric Bennardo; niece, Amy Bennardo; many extended family and friends; and a host of colleagues who he treasured. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Boland and Father James E. Loew, O.S.B. as concelebrants. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum. James' heartfelt request, for those who wish to donate for society's good, was to please send donations and memorials to CMU Food Pantry, 5000 Forbes Ave., Suite No. 321, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. To leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.