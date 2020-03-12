|
James J. Connor Jr., 95, of Derry, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Derry, a son of the late James J. Sr. and Annie (Meidenger) Connor. Prior to retirement, James was a self-employed truck driver. He was a proud veteran of the Army, having served during World War II. James was a member of the St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, New Derry Sportsmen, F&J Bow and Gun Club, Derry VFW Post 444 and founding member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed traveling, restoring his 1946 Willies Jeep and he loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Beside his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Marie (Novello) Connor, in 1983; one daughter, Shirley Ann Anderson; one brother, Joseph "Clyde" Connor; and six sisters, Elizabeth Fannie, Mary Goldman, Rita Connor, Sarah Connor, Anna Marie Benedict and Pauline F. Clark. James is survived by his sister-in-law, Helen Connor, of Derry; two grandchildren, George W. Anderson Jr. and wife, Heather, of Derry, and Jill A. McKendrick and husband, Randy, of Blairsville; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel W. Luttner and Emmett R. Anderson; lifelong friends, Charles and Martha Bowman, of New Alexandria; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends for James's life celebration from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant. Interment will follow in the St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry. The Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.