|
|
James Jay Cox, 80, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Level Green, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of the late Joseph Benjamin Jr. and Agnes (Wise) Cox, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Benjamin Cox. James was a retired electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corporation and a former member of Murrysville Alliance Church. He was an accomplished musician and an outstanding pianist. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Jones) Cox; his children, Mary Annette (Steven) Millman, James Arthur "Art" (Mary Elizabeth) Cox and Joseph Benjamin (Becky) Cox III; also 15 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, with the Rev. Dan Lawrence, officiating. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.