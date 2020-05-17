James J. Godish
James J. Godish, 67, of Oakmont, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Ginny (Saxon) Godish for 36 years; father of Andy (Erica) and Zack Godish; brother of Kathy (Charles) Stockham and George (Carol) Godish; son of the late George and Dorothy (Krakowski) Godish; uncle of Leanne Ohnhaus, Gary Godish, JR Westover, Laura Covington, EJ Saxon, Julie Kovalcik, Colette Kmetz, Emily Whitco, Carly Loalbo, David Saxon, Maddy Saxon, Maura Saxon, Natalie Saxon, Gina Saxon, Sarah Ferrari, and Gregory Saxon. Jim loved to be outside, whether it was working in the yard, trash talking on the golf course, boating on the lake, or skiing down a mountain. Due to the impact of covid-19, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Polish Hill, Pittsburgh. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont. Contributions should be made to Humane Animal Rescue at www.humaneanimalrescue.org.



