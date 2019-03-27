James J. Hauser, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 20, 1933, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles C. Hauser Sr. and Nellie (Nestler) Hauser. Jim was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal, with 42 years of service. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army. Jim was active in sports throughout his life as an athlete, coach and spectator. In high school, he ran for the track team and for many years he pitched for several fast-pitch softball teams in the area. Later, he coached for the Latrobe Little League and the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Girls Softball team. One of his greatest joys was the time he spent watching all of his grandchildren's sporting events, never wanting to miss a game, match or meet. He also enjoyed traveling to horse shows with his daughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles C. Jr. and Robert "Jeep" Hauser; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Josephine and Julius Burke. Jim is survived by his wife, Virginia A. (Burke) Hauser, of Latrobe; one son, James J. Hauser Sr. and his wife, Tracey, of Latrobe; one daughter, Rhonda L. Hauser Richard, of Delaware, Ohio; two brothers, John Hauser and his wife, Evelyn, of Latrobe, and Richard "Dick" Hauser and his wife, Ann, of Latrobe; one sister, Betty Ann Adams and her husband, Bill, of Dubois; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Hauser, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Officer James J. Hauser Jr., Cody M. Richard, Amber M. Hauser, Ashley L. Hauser, Sergeant Colton J. Richard, Alleysha A. Hauser and Nickolas J. Hauser; an aunt, Caroline Kolich, of Johnstown; Mary Upholster, of Latrobe; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins and several grand-dogs. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Kim Smartnik, the doctors' and staff of the oncology department at Latrobe Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary