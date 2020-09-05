James J. "Jim" Kocis, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Excela Health, Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Jim was born June 18, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph R. and Phyllis K. Jurkovic Kocis. Jim was a 1987 graduate of Geibel High School, a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, a member and trustee of the Falcons Club, Mt. Pleasant, a life member of the Hecla Firemen's Club and various other social clubs of the area. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing golf. Jim was formerly employed for more than 31 years by UPS, New Stanton. Surviving are his sister, Cathy Novakovich (Roy), of North Huntington; aunts, Jeanie Kocis and Paula Connors; and numerous cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery. Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com
In compliance with the CDC Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted at one time in the funeral home during the visitation. Masks and social distancing are required.