1/1
James J. Kocis
1969 - 2020-09-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. "Jim" Kocis, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Excela Health, Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Jim was born June 18, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph R. and Phyllis K. Jurkovic Kocis. Jim was a 1987 graduate of Geibel High School, a member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, a member and trustee of the Falcons Club, Mt. Pleasant, a life member of the Hecla Firemen's Club and various other social clubs of the area. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing golf. Jim was formerly employed for more than 31 years by UPS, New Stanton. Surviving are his sister, Cathy Novakovich (Roy), of North Huntington; aunts, Jeanie Kocis and Paula Connors; and numerous cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery. Please visit Jim's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. In compliance with the CDC Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted at one time in the funeral home during the visitation. Masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Visitation Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Interment
Visitation Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved