Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Resources
More Obituaries for James McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. McGuire


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. McGuire Obituary
James J. McGuire, 72, of Hummelstown, formerly of East Vandergrift, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Smyrna, Tenn. Born Aug. 24, 1948, in East Vandergrift, he was the son of the late James and Marcella Rak McGuire. He had been employed by FedEx Supply as a senior consultant. James was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey. Survivors include his son, Ryan P. McGuire, of Hershey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Breznician McGuire. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. A celebration of James' life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -