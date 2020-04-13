|
James J. McGuire, 72, of Hummelstown, formerly of East Vandergrift, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Smyrna, Tenn. Born Aug. 24, 1948, in East Vandergrift, he was the son of the late James and Marcella Rak McGuire. He had been employed by FedEx Supply as a senior consultant. James was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey. Survivors include his son, Ryan P. McGuire, of Hershey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Breznician McGuire. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. A celebration of James' life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.