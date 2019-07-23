Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for James McIlnay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. McIlnay


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. McIlnay Obituary
James J. McIlnay, 81, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born March 19, 1938, in Luxor, he was a son of the late Bernard H. McIlnay and Pearl K. (Leonard) McIlnay. James was retired from the Air Force, where he attained the rank of master sergeant. He served active duty throughout the 1950's and 1960's and remained in the reserves until 1982. After his discharge from active duty, he was employed at Standard Steel, Latrobe. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Klimchock; and four brothers, Lester, Paul, David and Boyd McIlnay. James is survived by his wife, June E. (Terry) McIlnay, of Youngstown; one son, James S. McIlnay and his partner, Tracy Tryall, of Charlottesville, Va.; one daughter, Tracy L. McIlnay, of Indiana, Pa.; two brothers, Jack McIlnay and his wife, Gloria, of Alexandria, Va., and Clair "Fritz" McIlnay and his wife, Carol, of New Alexandria; four grandchildren, Anthony Lamb, Eimile McIlnay Carlisle, Cannon McIlnay and John Carr McIlnay; and one great-grandson, Landon Lamb. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now