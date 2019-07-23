James J. McIlnay, 81, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born March 19, 1938, in Luxor, he was a son of the late Bernard H. McIlnay and Pearl K. (Leonard) McIlnay. James was retired from the Air Force, where he attained the rank of master sergeant. He served active duty throughout the 1950's and 1960's and remained in the reserves until 1982. After his discharge from active duty, he was employed at Standard Steel, Latrobe. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Klimchock; and four brothers, Lester, Paul, David and Boyd McIlnay. James is survived by his wife, June E. (Terry) McIlnay, of Youngstown; one son, James S. McIlnay and his partner, Tracy Tryall, of Charlottesville, Va.; one daughter, Tracy L. McIlnay, of Indiana, Pa.; two brothers, Jack McIlnay and his wife, Gloria, of Alexandria, Va., and Clair "Fritz" McIlnay and his wife, Carol, of New Alexandria; four grandchildren, Anthony Lamb, Eimile McIlnay Carlisle, Cannon McIlnay and John Carr McIlnay; and one great-grandson, Landon Lamb. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

