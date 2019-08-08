Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Latrobe, PA
James J. McIlnay Obituary
James J. McIlnay, 81, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Les Hutchins officiating, immediately followed by military services conducted by Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
