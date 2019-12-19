Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
James J. Sackett


1921 - 2019
James J. Sackett Obituary
James J. Sackett, 98, of Forbes Road, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 24, 1921, in White Valley, Pa., a son of the late Victor and Josephine Enrico Sackett. Jim was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, the AMVETS Post 88 and the DAV 53 Allegheny/Kiski Chapter. He was also a past member of the Holy Name Society of St. Mary's Church in Forbes Road. Jim served in the Army, 17th Airborne Division during World War II. He was wounded March 24, 1945, his 24th birthday, during Operation Varsity (a successful airborne forces operation launched by Allied troops that took place toward the end of World War II) and received the Purple Heart. After the war, Jim worked for Jamison Coal Co., Jeannette Glass, Latrobe Steel, Advanced Heating and Plumbing and retired from Surface Chemical/Teledyne as a fork lift operator. His main focus in his life was providing and caring for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Fredo and Lucille Ferrero; and three brothers, David, Peter and Robert Sackett. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife for more than 73 years, Stella M. Werstuik Sackett; his only child, Joanne Brahosky (James), of New Stanton; two grandchildren, Adam Brahosky (Anita) and Aaron Brahosky (Jody); three great-grandchildren, Ian, Nolan and Stella Brahosky; a brother, Richard Sackett (Marian), of Greensburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Charlie Fidazzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of James from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Bartholomew Church with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nassur and Dr. Biobaku for their compassionate care. Jim's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 19, 2019
