James Jenko, of Export, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter and Marguerite Jenko. He graduated from Penn State University and received his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim was employed as a principal engineer at Westinghouse until his recent retirement. As an avid outdoorsman, he hiked all 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail. He was a volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the first cubmaster of Murrysville Cub Scout Pack 207, and continued in that position for 20 years. He is survived by his son, Christopher; spouse, Jacque; brothers, Walter (Cindi), Jerry, Bob and Joe; sister, Peggy (Cliff); and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, William.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at donate.appalachiantrail.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 5, 2019