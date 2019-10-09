|
James Kenneth Berger Sr., 78, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at home. He was born July 1, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late David Allen Sr. and Pearl Wright Berger. Jimmy was very active in his church, New Creation Family Worship Center, where he served as deacon and head of the community outreach. He was also head of the Human Relations Committee of Greensburg in 1971. After his retirement from Latrobe Construction, he had several jobs, the last being a driver for the Community Living Center. In 1996, they took a leap of faith and moved to Columbus, Ohio, and started his pride and joy, Castle Makers Custom Shades and Awnings. He also served in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, David, Richard, Charles, Robert and Harvey Berger; and five sisters, Annie Echoles, Mahulda Cole, Bertha Ward, Emma Jean Wilson and Evadean Thompson. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Carolyn Jones Berger; six children, Darrell (Mary Lou), of West Palm Beach, Fla., James Jr., of Washington, D.C., Derrick, of Greensburg, Linda (Leon), of Washington, D.C., Joseph, Sr. and Justin, both of Greensburg; 12 grandchildren, Tiffany, Shanil, Ashley (Daniel), Joseph Jr,. Leon Jr. (Callie), Natashia, Lanise, Latia, Tanesha, Demetrius, Gabrielle (Terri) and Lamarr; 26 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Dolores Cook Berger, of Greensburg, Deloris Bowsky. Phylis (Dr. Charles) Mitchel, all of Killeen, Texas, Dorine (James) Boyd, Ronald Hogan, all of Virginia, Virnell Jones, of Killeen, Texas, Veronica Issac, of Maryland, Belinda Jones, of Virginia, Charlene Cook, David (Valarie) Jones, Kevin Jones and Andre (Amy) Jones, all of Greensburg; a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; a very special niece, Norma (Jerry) Skillings, of Greensburg; and a very special cousin, Marian (Clarence) Richardson, of Columbus, Ohio.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jimmy from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in New Creation Family Worship Center, 119 Westmoreland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in New Creation Family Worship Center, with Bishop Derrick Johnson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Jimmy's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. The family would like to thank Select Specialty, Excela Health, Twin Lakes, Redstone Highlands Skilled Home Health and Hospice Teams for their care and compassion. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2019