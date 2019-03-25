James K. Lanz, 91, of Penn Township, formerly of Scott Township, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Jim was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Pittsburgh to the late Thomas and Elsie Zeigler Lanz. He was a World War II Army veteran. He retired as a foreman from Bell Telephone Co. after 40 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Mt. Lebanon, and a current member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Harrison City. Jim enjoyed many years of volunteering at Kane Community Living Center in Scott Township and with Boy Scout Troop 365. He also loved working with stained glass, playing golf, and swimming. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Lois Ziefel Lanz; loving children, Beth (Martin) Kaufman, James (Claudea) Lanz Jr., MD, and Douglas (MaryJo) Lanz; six grandchildren, Michael (Carissa), Jenna, Emily, Drew, and Katie Lanz, and Spencer Sullivan; sister, Dorothy Stoehr; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Baumgart, and brother, Robert "Bud" Lanz.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019