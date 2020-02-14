|
James K. Steffey, 75, of Youngwood, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1944, in Greensburg, the son of the late Boyd and Arvella (Bell) Steffey. Mr. Steffey was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Youngwood. He was a small business owner as a tool and die maker and was proud to work alongside his two sons. He is survived by his loving children, Jim (Michelle) Steffey, of Greensburg, Ryan (Amy) Steffey, of Greensburg, and Laura (Michael) Steffey-Donohoe, of Frederick, Md.; his grandchildren, Elle, Alex, Anna, Ryan, Madison, Riley, Michael, Lucas and Liam; and his brothers, Leroy (Dolores), Ron (Judy) and Al (Bridjett) Steffey. Mr. Steffey is also survived by his father-in-law, Gib Siard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Siard) Steffey; his brothers, Boyd and Glenn Steffey; and his mother-in-law, June Siard. Services are private. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.