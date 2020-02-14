Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
James K. Steffey


1944 - 2020
James K. Steffey Obituary
James K. Steffey, 75, of Youngwood, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1944, in Greensburg, the son of the late Boyd and Arvella (Bell) Steffey. Mr. Steffey was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Youngwood. He was a small business owner as a tool and die maker and was proud to work alongside his two sons. He is survived by his loving children, Jim (Michelle) Steffey, of Greensburg, Ryan (Amy) Steffey, of Greensburg, and Laura (Michael) Steffey-Donohoe, of Frederick, Md.; his grandchildren, Elle, Alex, Anna, Ryan, Madison, Riley, Michael, Lucas and Liam; and his brothers, Leroy (Dolores), Ron (Judy) and Al (Bridjett) Steffey. Mr. Steffey is also survived by his father-in-law, Gib Siard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Siard) Steffey; his brothers, Boyd and Glenn Steffey; and his mother-in-law, June Siard. Services are private. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
