|
|
James K. Tedesco, 74, of Wyano, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. James was born April 30, 1945, in Greensburg. He was the son of the late William K. and Viola Grace Grimm Tedesco. Jim was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School class of 1964. He was a mason for the Uniontown Lodge. He worked for Tedesco Manufacturing as a machinist, where he created his own machines and made them work with a computerized lathe. In his younger years, Jim liked to go hunting and fishing. He traveled with his wife to several places including North Carolina, New York and Niagara Falls. Jim enjoyed working with his hands; he was a gunsmith, created miniature and actual sized replicas as well as creating a"kitty castle"for his animals. Jim loved animals, doo-wop and country music, watching Westerns and going to flea auctions with his wife. He was preceded in death by both parents and survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon D. Tedesco, of Wyano; two daughters, Cindy Manski and husband, Andrew, of Irwin, and Rachel Tedesco, of Wyano; one brother, Gary W. Tedesco, of Hopwood, Pa.; his two stepgrandchildren, Faith and AJ Manski; and his loving companion cat, Missy. A private visitation will be held at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. in Madison. Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor?Ronald A. Rich Jr., funeral director. A private interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton with Pastor Beth Dunlap officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Hospaws, PO Box 45, Youngwood, PA 15697. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.