James Louis Annas Sr., of Skiatook, Okla., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Jim was born March 23, 1932, to Carl J. Annas and Helen G. Annas, in Allentown, Pa. Jim was one of 10 children. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning to civilian life, he attended LaSalle College, earning his bachelor's degree. Jim was a member of the Westmoreland Ski Club, the Sierra Club, the Mountain View Rotary Club and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, where he served on many committees within the parish. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret (Peggy) Annas, and two children, Michelle (and her children, Matthew, Thomas and Emma) of Maryland, and Jim Annas Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Skiatook, Okla., (and their children, Sam and Jen Raneri and Krista Reckart, and grandchildren, Shae, Sal, Enzo, Payton and Paislee). He is also survived by his sisters, Sister Dorothy Annas, SSJ, Sister Patricia Annas, SSJ, Judy Wrynn and Eleanor Ulrich, by his brother, Fred Annas, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Burial will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, in Greensburg. Interment will be held privately at the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store