1/
James L. Annas Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Louis Annas Sr., of Skiatook, Okla., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Jim was born March 23, 1932, to Carl J. Annas and Helen G. Annas, in Allentown, Pa. Jim was one of 10 children. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon returning to civilian life, he attended LaSalle College, earning his bachelor's degree. Jim was a member of the Westmoreland Ski Club, the Sierra Club, the Mountain View Rotary Club and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, where he served on many committees within the parish. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret (Peggy) Annas, and two children, Michelle (and her children, Matthew, Thomas and Emma) of Maryland, and Jim Annas Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Skiatook, Okla., (and their children, Sam and Jen Raneri and Krista Reckart, and grandchildren, Shae, Sal, Enzo, Payton and Paislee). He is also survived by his sisters, Sister Dorothy Annas, SSJ, Sister Patricia Annas, SSJ, Judy Wrynn and Eleanor Ulrich, by his brother, Fred Annas, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Burial will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, in Greensburg. Interment will be held privately at the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
04:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved