James L. Breegle Jr., 54, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 25, 1966, in Pittsburgh, the son of Mary Rita Sebek Breegle and the late James L. Breegle. Jim attended Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School Class of 1984. Jim was employed as a support staff at the Arc of Greensburg. He was also a former employee of UPS, New Stanton. Jim was a member of the National Rifle Association. He loved the outdoors, especially to hunt and fish. Jim is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his children, Derrick J. Breegle and wife, Kellie, of Charleroi, and Aimee Lynn Pampeno and husband, Frank, of Oakdale, their mother, Linda Provance of Connellsville; his grandson, Leo J. Breegle, of Charleroi; his siblings, Melissa Breegle Pascarella, of New Stanton, Anita Jill Breegle, of Greensburg, and John J. "Butch" Breegle, of New Stanton; and his special canine friend, Damiano. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by His brother-in-law, David Pascarella (2014). Jim's family will be having a private visitation at the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale. His Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg with Monsignor Raymond Raffle as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers, send an online condolence or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com
.