James L. "Jimmy" Chick, 81, of Jeannette, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born Jan. 2, 1938, in Jeannette, a son of the late Andy and Rose Todaro Chick. He was the owner of Jimmy's Place. He enjoyed trips to The Meadows, Vegas and Atlantic City. He loved to play cards and enjoyed hosting his close friends at his table. He is survived by three children, Jim Chick and his wife, Maria, of Claridge, Gina Minerva and her husband, Glenn, of North Huntingdon, and Jodi Zanarini and her husband, John, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Jayna Miller and husband, Carl, Alexis Chick, John Zanarini, JR Chick, Colton Minerva and Isabella Zanarini; his significant other, Sandra Walker, of Jeannette; a brother, Andy "Sonny" Chick, of Jeannette; his former wife, Jean Chick, of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Gruesu officiating. Interment will be private.

To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019