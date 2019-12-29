|
James L. Cremonese, 73, of Southwest Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in his home. He was born May 29, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Louis L. and Catherine M. (Marovich) Cremonese. Prior to retirement, he had been the owner and operator of the Workman's Bar, Greensburg, from 1979 to 2009, and most recently worked for ADESA Auctions. He was an Army Reserve veteran and was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge No. 223, Carbon, and the AMVETS, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine "Kitty" Good and Sandy Cremonese; his brother, Daniel Cremonese; and his former wife, Mary Jo Cremonese. He is survived by his son, Louis J. Cremonese and companion, Pamela Schutzman, of Pittsburgh; his daughter, Nicole M. Cremonese, of Raleigh, N.C.; his granddaughter, Kayleigh Cremonese; two nieces, Dana M. Good, of Mexico, and Erin Lynne Good Scheffler and husband, Grant, of Charleston, S.C.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of James' life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the S.N.P.J. Lodge No. 223, 2435 Keystone Ave., Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
