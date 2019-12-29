Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cremonese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Cremonese


1946 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Cremonese Obituary
James L. Cremonese, 73, of Southwest Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in his home. He was born May 29, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Louis L. and Catherine M. (Marovich) Cremonese. Prior to retirement, he had been the owner and operator of the Workman's Bar, Greensburg, from 1979 to 2009, and most recently worked for ADESA Auctions. He was an Army Reserve veteran and was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge No. 223, Carbon, and the AMVETS, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine "Kitty" Good and Sandy Cremonese; his brother, Daniel Cremonese; and his former wife, Mary Jo Cremonese. He is survived by his son, Louis J. Cremonese and companion, Pamela Schutzman, of Pittsburgh; his daughter, Nicole M. Cremonese, of Raleigh, N.C.; his granddaughter, Kayleigh Cremonese; two nieces, Dana M. Good, of Mexico, and Erin Lynne Good Scheffler and husband, Grant, of Charleston, S.C.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of James' life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the S.N.P.J. Lodge No. 223, 2435 Keystone Ave., Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -