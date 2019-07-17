Home

James L. Debnar Sr., 68, a loving husband, wonderful father of three and grandfather "Pap Pap" of two, passed away July 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was an amazing, hardworking man and helpful to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Laughlin Debnar; three children, Christine, James Jr. and Melissa; and two granddaughters. Jim served his country in the Army and was a lifetime field mechanic.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 17, 2019
