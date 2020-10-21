1/1
James L. Esposito
James Louis "Jamie" Esposito, 46, of New Kensington, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He was the son of Paulette and the late Ralph Esposito. Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Monte Stone; her children, Justin (Kaitlyn), Kira (Trevor) Lutz and Devan; his brother, Father Charles Esposito (John Ferraro), Julie (Marland) Madera, and his nieces, Alana, Ashley and Myla. Jamie had a strong Christian faith that guided all that he did in life. He and Monte prayed every morning and read the Bible many evenings. He is known by many for his hard work with his tree cutting business and his "Whatever it Takes" motto. He loved his family and enjoyed getting together to celebrate life. He was taken too soon and will always be remembered with love. Jamie will be interred at a private graveside ceremony of Christian committal at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park in Verona. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
